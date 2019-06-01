Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES DOUGLAS COATS. View Sign Service Information Gilchrist Chapel One Delhi Street Guelph , ON N1E 4J3 (519)-824-0031 Obituary

COATS, JAMES DOUGLAS James Douglas "Jim" Coats, 91, at home in Riverside Glen, Guelph, Ontario, May 22, 2019. Born in Winnipeg, son of Amy Cooper and Douglas R. P. "Darby" Coats. Predeceased by his parents, brother John, and sisters Dorothy and Marjorie. A true gentleman, he made friends easily and kept them for life. Those friends, including best friend Ken Higgs, will be saddened by his passing. A graduate of the University of Toronto, Jim retired from The Ontario Forestry Association as Executive Vice-President. He was Secretary-Treasurer and Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Forestry, a member of the Federal Forestry Minister's Advisory Committee, and President of the Ontario Professional Foresters Association. Recipient of The Queen's Jubilee Medal, The U.S. Forest Service's Smokey Bear Award, and The Chairman's Award from The Council of Outdoor Educators. Jim also lectured at U of T and the University of Guelph, where in retirement he worked 22 years at Anderson-Coats Photography. Son of one of Canada's first broadcasters, Jim was a child radio performer and radio historian. Missed by Mary, his loving wife of 66 years, and children Lynne (Larry), Rick (Sandy), Jenny (Bruce), Sam (Peggy), David (Jennifer), Stephen, and Elizabeth. Wise and loving, he was adored by his 25 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 14th, 1-4 p.m. in Reid Hall, Recreation Centre, The Village by the Arboretum, Guelph. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to Forests Ontario:

