HAY, James Douglas With heavy hearts, the family of James Hay announce his passing on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Toronto General Hospital. Jim was born on January 10, 1949 and was the eldest son of Douglas and Gwendolyn Hay (nee Johnston). He will be remembered most as a jovial, kind and compassionate person and will be deeply missed. Jim was predeceased by his parents and his sister Susan. He is survived by his sister Lorraine Webb; brothers Alan (Diane), Ian and Richard (Deborah); and his many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Reception will be held at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Rd. in Mississauga on October 20th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to South Riverdale Community Health Centre. Memories and messages of condolences may be shared at mountpleasantgroup.com

