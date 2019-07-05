HAYES, JAMES "JIM" DOUGLAS Retired City of Toronto Employee for over 35 years. Peacefully passed away, at the age of 81, at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville Site, on July 3, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Huntsville, on January 1, 1938 to his late dear parents James and Ella (Pallister) Hayes. Predeceased by his devoted wife of 49 years, Norah (Bell). He will be dearly missed by siblings Grenville (June) and the late Helen and Andre. Devoted Dad to James (the late Helen), Karen (the late Chuck), Adele (Tom), Lana (Donald) and the late Colleen and Paula (Jerry). Papa to 17, great-papa to 27 and great-great-papa to one. He will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.), on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 5, 2019