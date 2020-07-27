ROSS, JAMES DOUGLAS LEITH 87, of Toronto, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Sunnybrook, maintaining his wit, charm, and sense of humour to the end. Jim was born October 2, 1932, son of the late James and Helen Ross and is survived by his sister Susan Regier (Richard) and brother Ian. On December 13, 1958, Jim married Jane Worthington and they had children: Diane, Jim (Eva), Mike (Heather) and Mark, and was then rewarded with 7 grandchildren Erin, Heather, Adam, Aidan, Emma, Sarah and Lauren (and granddogs Thor and Petey). A lawyer by trade and carpenter at heart, Jim loved his 'farm', where he built a log cabin and spent much of his free time. He was an avid antique tool collector and served as past president and was a valued member of The Tool Group of Canada. Many thanks to the staff at the PCU at Sunnybrook for their kind and compassionate care over the last few days of his life. A Celebration of Life will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church at a later date.



