WHARRY, James Douglas With heavy hearts we announce the passing of James Douglas Wharry age 78 on September 8, 2020. Douglas was born in Peterborough and attended Iowa State University before many enjoyable years at Crown Cork and Seal. He enjoyed hunting, riding his ATV, boating and spending time at the cottage on Lake Catchacoma with his friends, family and his beloved wife; his is survived by his wife Jane Anne Wharry (Comstock) with whom he was married for 53 years. Due to the current pandemic, the family are holding a Private Family Memorial Service In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
