1/
James Douglas WHARRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHARRY, James Douglas With heavy hearts we announce the passing of James Douglas Wharry age 78 on September 8, 2020. Douglas was born in Peterborough and attended Iowa State University before many enjoyable years at Crown Cork and Seal. He enjoyed hunting, riding his ATV, boating and spending time at the cottage on Lake Catchacoma with his friends, family and his beloved wife; his is survived by his wife Jane Anne Wharry (Comstock) with whom he was married for 53 years. Due to the current pandemic, the family are holding a Private Family Memorial Service In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Wharry family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved