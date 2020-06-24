DUFFNEY, JAMES (JIM) "The Duffer" Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, in his 78th year. Jim had a long and successful career as a Firefighter with the City of York Fire Department. He is survived and missed by Dianne, his loving wife and soul mate of 47 years. Jim will also be greatly missed by Michelle, Courtney, Stacey and all other extended family members and friends. Jim was predeceased by his daughter Lisa. A special thank you to Humber River Hospital and Dr. James Rodgerson, for the excellent care they provided over the years. Due to current social gathering restrictions, cremation has taken place. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel. In memory of Jim, please consider a donation to the Humber River Hospital Foundation. For online condolences and webcast link please visit newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 24, 2020.