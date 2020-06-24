JAMES "The Duffer" (JIM) DUFFNEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUFFNEY, JAMES (JIM) "The Duffer" Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, in his 78th year. Jim had a long and successful career as a Firefighter with the City of York Fire Department. He is survived and missed by Dianne, his loving wife and soul mate of 47 years. Jim will also be greatly missed by Michelle, Courtney, Stacey and all other extended family members and friends. Jim was predeceased by his daughter Lisa. A special thank you to Humber River Hospital and Dr. James Rodgerson, for the excellent care they provided over the years. Due to current social gathering restrictions, cremation has taken place. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel. In memory of Jim, please consider a donation to the Humber River Hospital Foundation. For online condolences and webcast link please visit newediukfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved