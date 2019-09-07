BEAN, James Earle Aug. 23, 1927 - Sept. 4, 2019 It is with much sadness we announce the passing of James Earle Bean. Retired Vice President of Limitorque (Canada), dearly loved husband of over 71 years of Constance. Beloved father and best friend of Elizabeth-Anne and Ed Kukurs. Devoted Grandpa of Jessica and Jon Cauchi and Katrina Kukurs. Proud Great-Grandpa of Grace and Eliza Cauchi, who brought much joy to his life. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. A proud Scotsman, a true gentleman and a lover of the great outdoors. Thank you to all who have helped him during these past four years. Please join us for a celebration of James' life on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Contact us at [email protected] for details. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019