JAMES EARLE N. FAILLE
FAILLE, JAMES EARLE N. It is with such sadness we announce the sudden passing of Jim, at Sunnybrook Hospital on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Brigitte Faille (nee Bednorz), daughter-in-law Karen Faille (nee Wilson) and his grandsons Corey Faille, Tysen Campbell-Faille and Connor Faille. Predeceased by his son James M. 2019 and his daughter Mercedes S. 2015. James was always chatty and quick with joke for his friends at the Legion and Seniors' clubs and always had a smile and a helping hand for his neighbours. As per Jim's wishes, cremation has already taken place and a private memorial will be held in Huntington, Quebec, at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
