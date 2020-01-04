Home

Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
James Edward BEVERIDGE

James Edward BEVERIDGE Obituary
BEVERIDGE, James Edward Born April 15, 1943, Toronto, Ontario, died peacefully in Orillia on December 8, 2019. Jim was the beloved son of James Robertson Beveridge and Blanche Patterson Beveridge. He grew up in north Toronto, attending Northern Secondary School. Jim was born to be a salesman. It was his gift. He worked for several companies but it was his job with Hygrade Roofing that allowed him to live his other love, cottage life. The metal roofs he sold are dotted all over the Kawarthas, Muskoka and Halliburton. He spent his last years living in Lagoon City and Orillia. Jim loved sports, playing hockey and football in his youth. He never wavered in his loyalty to the Leafs. He was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Blanche Beveridge, a sister Jane and brother Thomas. He is survived by his sister Susan Spratt of Calgary, his Harrop nephews and niece, Rob (Marcy), Bruce (Anne), John (Eeva), Beth (Ben) and 11 great-nephews and nieces.The family would like to thank the caring staff at Spencer House for their devotion to Jim. Your loving care toward the end of his life was exemplary. A service of remembrance and lunch will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. West, on Saturday, January 18th, at 11:30 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
