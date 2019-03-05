DWYER, JAMES EDWARD At Lisaard Hospice on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Passed away peacefully in the presence of his devoted wife of 44 years Janice. Predeceased by his parents William and Florence (Hughes) Dwyer, brother Billy and sister-in-law Stella. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Janice Lynn, surviving brother George Dwyer, nieces Deborah (Joe) Chaisson, Karen Connolly, Janice Dwyer-Ball (Bill Ball), great-nieces and nephews Tom Laughlin, Devon (Andrew) Ashe, Owen and Megan Connolly, Bill and Gregory (Julia Pascutto) Ball. Jim was born in Montreal, Quebec in 1935. He was proud of his many achievements with the Air Cadets, Victoria Rifles of Canada Reserve Army. He was the Chairman of St. Patrick's Day parade. Jim was a procurement specialist manager for many years. Jim was also a volunteer with Big Brothers, as well as a member with the Optimist Alumni Drum Corp. Jim and Janice shared a passion for adventure and travel. They were able to travel extensively around the world. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, for a time of visitation on Thursday, March 7th from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral mass to celebrate Jim's life will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Roman Catholic Parish, New Hamburg. Interment to take place in Calgary, Alberta at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lisaard Hospice or the (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and donation information available at markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019