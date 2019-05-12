IAGALLO, James (Jamie) Edward It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jamie (Vino) on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Beloved son of Betty and Jimi. Dearest brother of Shannon (Rob). Loving uncle of Grace and William. Dear nephew of Darlene, Doreen (Russ) and Dennis (the late Pat). Beloved cousin of Marcel and Lynn. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Visitation will be held at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Donations in his memory can be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019