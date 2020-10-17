SLATER, JAMES EDWARD MILTON August 28, 1935 - October 13, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of James Slater (Jim) at 85 years young after a seven month battle with brain cancer. Jim is survived by Moira, wife of 54 years, daughter Margot (Darren), son Sandy (Donna), grandchildren Katelyn, John, Lauren and William. Jim leaves behind siblings Jean (Lee), Bob (Judy), and Nancy (Dick), many nieces and nephews and an extended family who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by siblings Helen, Ann and Kathy. He will be missed by his best buddy Rudy. Jim grew up in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, the eldest of seven to Dora Slater and James Slater. He later went on to Queen's University and had a successful career as a Professional Engineer. Jim and Moira settled in Brampton in 1972 where they raised their family. Jim loved hockey and was a permanent fixture at arenas all over Southern Ontario. He adored his grandchildren who called him Poppa. He never missed a baseball or hockey game, school concert or dance recital, his favourite times were spent with his grandkids. Jim was a homebody who loved spending time on projects around the house but his favourite place was the beach in Barbados where he and Moira vacationed in the later years. Jim was always there to lend a helping hand, whether it was building a deck, fixing a roof, building a skating rink, or helping the neighbourhood kids with math homework. Jim was a special man, selfless and kind, and will be remembered fondly by family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jim's life will take place at a later date in 2021. www.tranquilitycremation.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Jim's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
.