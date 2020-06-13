TASKER, James Edward Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in his 87th year. Devoted husband of Doreen for 61 years. Loving father of Cheryl (Steve) Shaw and Brenda (Lance) Algar. Proud grandad of Lindsay, Ryan (Sammy), Kimberly (Jay) and Leanne and great-grandad of Addie. Jim will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Ken (Wendy) Melbourne and niece Gail Lumber. Jim was a member of Local 46 for 66 years. To honour Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.