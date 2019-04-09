McNAUGHTON, JAMES F. Passed away at Westmount Gardens, London, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, of Ilderton, formerly of Markham, at the age of 87. Predeceased by his wife Helen (Hicks) McNaughton (2007). Dear father of Heather and Dave Sissons of Kimberley, British Columbia, Debbie and Ron Wilson of Hamilton and Jim McNaughton of Whistler, British Columbia. Dear grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 11. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Donelda Bodajla of Delhi, John and Katherine McNaughton and Orene McNaughton all of Ilderton. Visitation will be held at Haskett Funeral Home, 223 Main Street, LUCAN, on Saturday, May 4th from 9:30-10:30 a.m., where the celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Reverend Doug Miles officiating. Cremation with interment, Medway Cemetery. For those who wish, donations to , or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made through www.haskettfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES F. McNAUGHTON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019