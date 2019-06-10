LAWRIE, James Finlayson At the Abington Retirement Residence in Hamilton on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at age 84. Beloved husband of the late Carole Lawrie (nee David). Loving father of James Lawrie (Gerri), Christine Toltesi-Williams (Dave) and Kevin Lawrie (Kimberly). Father to Jennifer Hashimoto (Tomihiro). Proud grandfather of Terena (Wayne), Katie (Michael), Tom, Aaron, Shannon, Nicole and Matthew, and great-grandfather of Charlie and Jack. Also step-father of Linda Terava (Stan) and Mark Prole (Diane). Step-grandfather of Elyssa, Devin, Mara, Lauren, Connor and Sydney. Lovingly remembered by Bud Prole. Predeceased by sisters Katherine and Patricia. A Memorial Service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. A book of condolences and information may be found at www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 10, 2019