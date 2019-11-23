Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES FRANCIS O'DONNELL. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Service 1:30 PM Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 View Map Obituary

O'DONNELL, JAMES FRANCIS It is with great sadness that we announce that James Francis O'Donnell passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at the age of 87. He will be missed by his beloved and devoted wife Anne Marie (White), his sons Patrick (Mary), Andrea (deceased), Kevin (Rita), James (Claudine), and his daughter Kerry (Scot Watson). His memory will be shared with love also by his grandchildren Erin, Jaime, Neil, Sean, Rachel, Jessica, James, Jordan and Emma, and step-granddaughters Emily and Sarah. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers Jack, Anthony (Beverley), and sisters Peggy (Russell Duggan) Joan and Theresa (Rod Parry). Jim is now reunited with his father James, mother Violet, and his brothers Michael and Patrick who predeceased him. He will be held dear in the hearts of his many nephews and nieces, cousins, and relatives in Ireland, and his many friends in London, Toronto and Florida. Born in Cabbagetown in Toronto in 1932, he was President and CEO of Commercial Credit Corporation until he joined Scotiabank in 1979 as a General Manager in the Commercial area before accepting the position of Senior Vice President with overall Responsibility for the Bank's retail portfolio. In 1995 he accepted the position as Director General Adjunto with the then acquired Mexican Bank, Banco Inverlat, with added responsibility in Argentina and Chile. Shortly after retirement at age 66, he was a founding partner in a very successful Mexican company, Pedulum, which he oversaw for five years. Jim sat on the Boards of over 20 companies, business, educational, hospital and charitable organizations. Among these was the Chairman of the Board of Commercial Credit Corporation Ltd., R.A. Auto Fleet Leasing, Pendulum Associates (Mexico), and Centennial College. He was a Board Member of four hospitals, The Canadian Association of Financial Institutions, American Bankers Association, Scotiabank Mexico, Scotia Factors, Equifax and Control Data amongst other boards. Jim had a strong belief in that nothing that is important and meaningful in life came easy, and that a strong work ethic was the catalyst to success. He practised and believed that giving something back in life was critical. He was a great believer in living a life that mattered, in every act of integrity, compassion, courage or sacrifice and encouraged others to emulate this process. He was active in sports for many years and latterly spent more time playing golf as a member of The Bayview Club in Toronto, The Riverbend Club in London, and The Plantation Club in Florida. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home in Thornhill/Toronto on November 30th. Mass is open to all at 1:30 p.m. Immediate family interment at 2:30 p.m., reception for all family and friends at 3:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the .

