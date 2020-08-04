O'GRADY, JAMES (JIM) FRANCIS October 31, 1927 - Tipperary, Ireland July 29, 2020 - Mississauga, Ontario Jim O'Grady, loving Husband for 67 years to Maureen O'Grady (nee Hardy), passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the age of 92. A loving Father to Deborah and Jason (Darlene). Cherished and proud Grandfather to Carolyn (Ryan), Ashley (Mike) and Sarah (Manny). Great-grandfather to Colton, Hendrix, Kyla and Savannah. Jim will be remembered for his many accomplishments and contributions to the steel industry which spanned decades. He enjoyed time spent at the cottage, neighbourhood dogs coming for visits as he sat on the porch with treats and talking to people. He LOVED talking to people! A private service has taken place. Memorial contributions can be made to Princess Margaret Hospital.



