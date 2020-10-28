SULLIVAN, James (Jim) Francis February 12, 1930 - October 25, 2020 Jim passed peacefully, and with family by his side, at Etobicoke General Hospital. Jim is beloved and missed by his children Helena, James (Lucie Vallee), Sheila (Rex Warr), Denis, and Maeve (Raghu Venugopal); his wife Mary Carmel Sullivan (nee Mulhern, deceased 2015); his grandchildren Aidan Sullivan Sandy, Liam O'Sullivan, Colin O'Sullivan, Ciaran Sullivan Warr, Rowan Sullivan Warr, Nieve O'Sullivan, Finn O'Sullivan and Desmond Djimbate. Jim leaves behind his cherished brothers Tim, Denis, Dan, Frank, many relatives, and family friends. Born in Lettermoneel and raised in Sneem, Co. Kerry, Eire, Jim was the third of ten brothers. He travelled to Canada by sea, landing first in Montreal. He and Mary were wed in 1961 in Toronto and purchased their home in Rexdale where they raised five children. Jim's Roman Catholic faith was central to his life. He volunteered at his church, he was a time keeper for St. Benedict's Hockey League, he sold christmas trees for the Boy Scouts, he canvassed for the Canadian Cancer Society
, and he was a founding member of the Father Henry Carr Dad's Club. His passions included Irish music and song, the Toronto Maple Leafs, warm sunny days, a good potato, and a beautiful view. While he delighted in a good laugh, Jim had a pensive, peaceful nature including in his final hours. Jim was a devoted father and husband and a proud Irish Canadian citizen, voting in every election at all levels of government. His life is a testament to the contributions made by immigrants and newcomers to Canada, a place he was proud to make his home. Our family would like to express our gratitude to all of his caregivers and especially to Maureen McDaid for all the loving support she provided Dad during his final years. Friends are invited to join a socially-distanced funeral mass at St. Benedict Catholic Church at 2194 Kipling Avenue, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com