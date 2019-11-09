ROBERTSON, JAMES FRASER James Fraser Robertson, in his 83rd year, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. He was loved dearly and will be missed by his wife Mary; children, Andy (Joan), Keith (Tracey) and Nancy (John); grandchildren, Christie, Riley, Ella, Laura, Kelly and Jamie; brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and many more. Jim was entertaining to be around. He loved life and loved to talk and was always quick with a joke. Jim was trained as a tool and die maker and later became a high school teacher and spent most of his career teaching at New Toronto Collegiate. Through teaching, involvement with sports and spending time with his beloved grandchildren, Jim had a positive and lasting influence on many young lives. Jim loved the outdoors, fishing, canoeing and being with nature. Jim will be remembered for his easy-going nature, his wry sense of humour and being a true gentleman. May his spirit soar forever with the birds!

