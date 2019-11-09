JAMES FRASER ROBERTSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES FRASER ROBERTSON.
Obituary

ROBERTSON, JAMES FRASER James Fraser Robertson, in his 83rd year, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. He was loved dearly and will be missed by his wife Mary; children, Andy (Joan), Keith (Tracey) and Nancy (John); grandchildren, Christie, Riley, Ella, Laura, Kelly and Jamie; brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and many more. Jim was entertaining to be around. He loved life and loved to talk and was always quick with a joke. Jim was trained as a tool and die maker and later became a high school teacher and spent most of his career teaching at New Toronto Collegiate. Through teaching, involvement with sports and spending time with his beloved grandchildren, Jim had a positive and lasting influence on many young lives. Jim loved the outdoors, fishing, canoeing and being with nature. Jim will be remembered for his easy-going nature, his wry sense of humour and being a true gentleman. May his spirit soar forever with the birds!
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.