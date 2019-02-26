BOLTON, James (Jim) Frederick Born - Toronto - August 23, 1951 Deceased - February 22, 2019 Loving husband of Agatha (Sauer), doting father of Linda and Samuel (Scott Lynch, Dr. Susan Joudrey, Lenn Roberts) adoring grandfather of Maria, Castle and Tobias, appreciative of his neighbours and anonymous friends. Jim was a gifted gardener, cook and baker, historian (Old Fort York) and book lover (John Lord's Books, Chapters). Visitation Wednesday 7-9 p.m.. Eucharist Thursday 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Roadhouse and Rose, Newmarket. In lieu of flowers, donations to Odette Centre (Sunnybrook Hospital) Palliative Care Ward (Southlake Hospital) or Matthews House Hospice (Alliston) are appreciated.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Frederick (Jim) BOLTON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019