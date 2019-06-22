Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES FREDERICK CHANDLER. View Sign Obituary

CHANDLER, JAMES FREDERICK With sadness, we announce the passing of Jim Chandler, peacefully on the day of his 90th birthday, June 18, 2019. Jim was a loving husband to his wife of almost 64 years, Brenda. He was a model father to his children Lynn, Mark (Cathy), Chris (John), Scott (Zazie) and Wayne (Linda) and a loving grandfather to Eric, Owen, Melissa, Kyle, Jamie, Georgia and Stewart. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Bessie Chandler, he is survived by his brothers Eric (Elsie) and Dennis (Brenda) and by his sister, Joyce. Jim was born and educated in Barking, Essex, England and was a lifelong West Ham supporter. He was an aircraft mechanic for the RAF during the Berlin airlift after WWII and immigrated to Canada with Brenda in 1957, becoming a devoted, often suffering, follower of Toronto sports teams. Originally trained as a quantity surveyor, Jim worked in the construction field before eventually joining Harbridge & Cross as a full partner and Vice President prior to his retirement in 1987. An avid tennis player in his prime and an honest golfer in his retirement, he will be sorely missed by his extended family members, co-workers and his many friends. Special thanks to the staff of Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital. Respecting Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army in memory of Jim would be appreciated

