COLLINS, JAMES FREDERICK January 5, 1929 - March 26, 2020 James Frederick Collins passed away peacefully, early in the morning of March 26, 2020, after a long battle with dementia, at the age of 91. Fred, as he was known, was born in St. Thomas, Ontario, to Mark Clayton Collins and Emma Collins (nee McKenzie). Married to Evelyn Mary McCoy on July 1, 1955. He was a teacher for 35 years, beginning outside of Wallaceburg, ON and thereafter in London, Guelph, Blenheim and Mimico High School, in Toronto. Over the years he taught math, English, history, physical education, guidance, sciences, Latin and geography. Fred had also been a district President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation. At the end of his career, he taught his favourite subject, art. Fred was both deeply respected and admired by his students. Loving brother of Rosemary (Donald McArthur) and Peggy (Ken Dodman), father of Marianne, Lynn-Marie (Michael Mehling), Michael (Kay Chaston), Richard (Marisa Sicat) and David (Virginia) and adoring grandfather to Jordan, Mitchell, Corina, Christopher, Kenneth, Matthew and Alex and great-grandfather to Ronan Avery Crowe. Fred was predeceased by his older brother George (Beverly Branch), older sister Mary Jean (Douglas Schleihauf) and younger brother Don (Marion Calvert). Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Turner & Porter Neweduk Chapel. A private burial will take place in Etobicoke. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to be notified of future arrangements, please sign the online memorial book. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society. The family welcomes you to share stories, memories and leave an online condolence at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020