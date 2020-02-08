|
BROWN, JAMES GARY 1943 – 2020 Jim passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on January 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife Lena and his daughter Rosie (Billy Boileau) and grandchildren Liam and Lily. He will be greatly missed by extended family members and friends. Jim was a proud member of local Parliament and served as an MPP in his riding. He was a founding member of the Toronto Sun and was a self-employed business man and accountant. Jim was proud to support girl's hockey, having played and coached; he was passionate about promoting the sport and giving girls an opportunity to play. Family and friends will be received at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.), on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Hockey Canada Foundation - Hockey is Hers Fund. Please note "In Memory of Jim Brown" in the message section and send e-cards to [email protected] Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020