LOWES, JAMES GAVIN On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, James "Jimbo" Lowes, loving husband to the late Kathryn and proud father to James, Leanne, Christopher, Kevin, David, Emily and the late Amanda Claire, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. James had a brilliant sarcastic sense of humour and a passion for cooking and blues music. He was a fiercely devoted husband and father, in addition to being a beloved grandfather, son-in-law and brother. He is loved and will continue to be celebrated by many. For further information, and to share memories and make memorial donations, please visit his memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 8, 2020.
