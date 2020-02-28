|
GEORGE, JAMES September 14, 1918 - February 7, 2020 Jim George passed away in Toronto at the age of 101, in peace, with presence of his closest family. Now he is free. Many thanks for the truly impressive care and kindness given him by the staff of Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre. Jim, son of Ruggles George and Helen Heaton, was predeceased by his first wife Carol Parfitt George, his son Graham and grandsons Carlo Wertenbaker and Michael George. He is deeply missed by his wife Barbara, his children Daniel (Karen) and Dolphi Wertenbaker (Christian), his daughter-in-law Michele; his grandchildren Simon, Dylan (Jodi), Damera and Elena Wertenbaker; great-grandchildren River and Isle; and cousins Frances Grant and Gwynneth Heaton. Jim had a full and rich life, loved by many for who he was and respected for what he did – Rhodes Scholar, WWII Veteran, diplomat, spiritual seeker and teacher, environmentalist and author. Enter James George at etouch.ca for more. A Memorial service for Jim will be held at Trinity College Chapel in Toronto, at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, followed by a reception. If you wish, instead of flowers, a donation in Jim's memory to one of his favourite causes below, or to a charity of your choice, would be welcome: Seven Arts Study Centre, Toronto at canadahelps.org; Ecojustice; Nature Conservancy Canada; or Friends of the Earth Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2020