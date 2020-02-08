|
MUSGRAVE, JAMES GEORGE Peacefully, in his home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Elfie Schaab. Dear father of James and Christine Musgrave, Heather and Brendan Kenalty and stepfather of Kristina Schaab. Loving Buppa of Quinn and Noah, Keagan and Ayden. Friends are welcome to join in a Celebration of Life at the Unionville Curling Club, 257 Carlton Road, Unionville, on Sunday, March 29th from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carcinoid-NeuroEndocrine Tumour Society Canada (CNETS Canada) would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020