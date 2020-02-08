Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MUSGRAVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES GEORGE MUSGRAVE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES GEORGE MUSGRAVE Obituary
MUSGRAVE, JAMES GEORGE Peacefully, in his home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Elfie Schaab. Dear father of James and Christine Musgrave, Heather and Brendan Kenalty and stepfather of Kristina Schaab. Loving Buppa of Quinn and Noah, Keagan and Ayden. Friends are welcome to join in a Celebration of Life at the Unionville Curling Club, 257 Carlton Road, Unionville, on Sunday, March 29th from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carcinoid-NeuroEndocrine Tumour Society Canada (CNETS Canada) would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -