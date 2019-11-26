Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES GERALD "GERRY" CRAIG. View Sign Obituary

CRAIG, JAMES GERALD "GERRY" Retired Ironworker (Local 721) In loving memory of James Gerald Craig, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who passed away on November 24, 2019, at the young age of 64. Gerry will be sadly missed by his wife Christine, children, Jeremy, Jenna (Andrew) and grandchildren, Carter and Abigail. Predeceased by Betty and Jim Craig, and cherished by siblings, Nora (Bill, deceased), Terry (Fran), Liz (George) and Liette. Also loved dearly by Helen (Chuck, deceased), Joey and Debbie Franze, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Port Credit Legion, Branch 82, located at 35 Front St. N. in Mississauga from 1-4 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Credit Valley Hospital or the charity of your choice. Interment service will be held next spring in Sauble Beach, ON.

