JAMES GERARD KEARNS
KEARNS, JAMES GERARD Passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 52 years to Anne Kearns (McDonald). Much-loved father of MaryLouise (Sam), Susan (Ian), Joanne (Bill), and Jill (Joel). Cherished grandfather of Hayden, Keegan, Brodie, Riley, Nathan, Will, Kendra and Maisie. Dear brother of Mary (Pat) Timmins, Mickey (Phyllis) Kearns, Margie (Gordie) Wylie, and Dennis (Lynn) Kearns. Fondly remembered by his many cousins, nieces and nephews. Will be missed by many lifelong friends. Predeceased by his parents Mac and Helen Kearns. Proud member of the Toronto Fire Department for 35 years. A life filled with treasured memories of the revolving door on Blantyre, summers at Beaver Lake, watching hockey games with friends and family, coffee, conversation and prayer with the St. John's Community, breakfasts at the Quarry, and his many trips to visit family and friends in his hometown of Kingston. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will occur at St. John's Church. Interment to occur at a later date. A celebration of life will be planned for the Summer of 2021. In the echo of Dad's favourite Randy Travis song, we are going to "love you forever and ever, amen." In the care of Hannah Funeral Home, 613-379-2997. Online condolences at hannahfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
