WRIGHT, JAMES (JIM) GOODRICH October 17, 1948 - September 2, 2020 James Goodrich Wright (Jim) was born on October 17, 1948 and died suddenly, on September 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, William (Bill) and Madlyn. Jim was born and raised in Leaside. Jim concluded his schooling at Pickering College in Newmarket. He then went to work at the family business, Wright Instruments, where he worked with his dad for 43 years. He continued there after his dad's death, until his passing. He was a hands-on administrator and greatly appreciated the loyalty of his employees After the passing of his aunt Lena Cunningham, he moved into her house on Stanhope Avenue in East York, where he enjoyed the company of his neighbours and is now dearly missed by them. He will also be missed by family and friends, including his brother Tom Wright (Andrea Davidson), cousin Ann Reynolds, nephew Chris Wright (Nancy Wood), niece Catherine Wright (Greg Sacks), grandnieces, Ceciia Wright and Josephine Sacks, Linda Dickson, Beata and Artur Kapelaty. There will be a private graveside service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store