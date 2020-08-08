CHILDS, JAMES GORDON (40 years in the Insurance Industry) Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Matthews House, Hospice, Alliston, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Jim Childs, in his 74th year, beloved husband of Barbara McDowell-Childs. Loving father of Randy, Jennifer, Kristen, and Jenna. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, 2 brothers, John and Gary, extended family and many friends. Respecting Jim's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Once we are allowed to gather again, publically, a celebration of his life will be held. For further details, please visit RodAbramsFuneralHome.com