Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

COOK, JAMES GORDON Gord Cook stepped off the 18th green on the morning of Saturday, October 19, 2019. The sun was shining (but even if it was pouring rain he would've told Mom that due to some meteorological miracle, precipitation NEVER fell on Summit Golf & Country Club....she played along Dad, but she never really believed you!). The scorecard he turned in didn't show any birdies or pars and certainly none of those dreaded triple bogeys - it simply listed the hundreds of friends he made in the 80+ years he played the game. Dad was born in Dryden, ON on March 19, 1926; son of Milford and Agnes (there's two names you don't see too often anymore) and brother of Edna. Home was truly New Liskeard, ON though, that's where he grew up and ran the mean streets with Barney his Saint Bernard and his best pal Jack Willars. A 1952 Queen's University Commerce graduate, he not only got his degree but also met Marian Wright, the strikingly beautiful cousin of classmate (Uncle) Bob Wright. They married in August 1955 and had 60 wonderful years together until Mom passed away in August of 2015. Dad leaves behind his sons, Stephen (Cindy Bongard), Alan (Mara), Glenn (Jennifer) and six grandchildren who made him very proud: Jesselyn, Benjamin, Eli, Emma, Jamie and Lindsay. Education was a big deal to Dad; all six grandchildren have graduated from University - one even graduated from Queen's which brought great joy to Grandpa (to be honest, he couldn't get into Western!). Dad thought that such an intelligent group should learn to play Bridge; that lasted twenty minutes before he gave up and taught them to play Poker instead. A true "gentle" man who never once shouted at a referee or umpire and who had nothing but praise for the dozens of coaches who put up with his boys over the years. Dad never met a dog he didn't like, never met a dog he didn't stop and have a conversation with, a trait he has passed on to his sons. Mom had a temper, Dad did not; unless you broke the one simple rule: the car MUST be home by 5:30 a.m. on weekends so he wouldn't be late for his standard 6:30 a.m. tee time at Summit. Even when beers magically went missing Dad never brought any of the three obvious "persons of interest" in for questioning....I guess he always knew it was an inside job. Dad worked over 20 years in Finance at Canadian General Electric before becoming the Investment Fund Manager at The Workers' Compensation Board, retiring in 1995. A shrewd investor, his $18,000 starter shack on Bessborough Drive in Leaside turned out all right. His best financial move though was the $5 (Gravenhurst IGA bulletin board, leash and collar included) he invested in our beloved mutt Dino. Dino's propensity to fertilize neighbours' lawns and impregnate their Lassies resulted in Stoop & Scoop and Canine Planned Parenting bylaws being enacted in Toronto. (There's a legacy to leave!) Dino certainly endeared himself to Dad by refusing to ever go to the vet (except for the infamous broken leg incident) and eating whatever flavour of Dr. Ballard's that was on sale. A true Dog's Dog, unlike the magazine model mongrels we now parade around with; Dino would rather kiss a cat than ever be caught in a Doggie Spa. Yep Dad, that 5 bucks paid dividends for a lifetime! As the first ever Champion (1982) of The Pink Flamingo Open Croquet Tournament at the Wright Family Reunion on Blue Mountain, Dad will be posthumously inducted into the World Croquet Hall of Fame at their Gala in August of 2020. Dad's demeanour and technique on the pitch have been emulated by those who followed in his footsteps, but everyone knew that there was only ever one first Champion! This past year's Champ has generously offered to fly 12 of the cousins to the induction ceremony in Hawaii - please contact him asap if you wish to attend. In no particular order Dad would like us to thank: Leaside United Church (60 + years), Leaside Curling Club (past President), Leaside Bridge Club, Veterans' Affairs - Royal Canadian Navy, Summit Golf & Country Club (50 years) and, of course, Chartwell's and Sunset Manor in Collingwood who made us all so comfortable in Dad's final years. So Dad, a round of handshakes and pats on the back; put your trusty putter back in the bag (the putter you bought in the 1930s and NEVER replaced). Time for that final march up the hill to the Clubhouse; Mom's waiting, Sinatra's playing and the joint's packed to the rafters with people who will raise many toasts to a life so very well lived. They have a seat reserved for you, right below where your name is engraved on the wall for that hole-in-one on the 15th hole on July 7, 1974. We love you Dad; whatever we are, we are because of you and Mom. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or your local Canadian Poppy Fund would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through



Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or your local Canadian Poppy Fund would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019

