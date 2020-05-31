Time passes so quickly, it was in the late 50's that I met Jim with my Mother and he was trying to convince me to buy life insurance. I remember saying I couldn't visualize being 40 never mind 60. And here I am 81. I met Jim several times during that period, and being English my Mother always made him a cup of tea. I did eventually buy a policy.

Katherine Cole (nee Brennan)

Acquaintance