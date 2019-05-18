TAYLOR, JAMES GORDON Passed away peacefully, with his loving family at his side, on May 14, 2019. Dear husband and best friend of Christine for over 42 years. Devoted father to Ryan (Erika) and Jason (Vanessa). Proud grandpa to Emersyn and Liia. He will be greatly missed by his extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cathedral Bluffs Yacht Club, 35 Bluffers Park, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Scarborough General Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel".
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019