ARNOTT MD FRCP(C), James (Jim) H. James Harvey (Jim) Arnott passed away peacefully, at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in his 84th year. Jim will be greatly missed by his loving wife of almost 60 years Joan, daughters, Brenda (Tom) and Wendy, and his 7 grandchildren: Brenda's children - Amy, Andrew and David; and Wendy's children - Sean, Luke, Kyle and Kate. Jim initially met the love of his life Joan (nee Hunter), at Muskoka Sands Inn, near Gravenhurst, where Joan was a "bun girl" in the dining room, and Jim's family had a cottage on the nearby beach. They met again at a Meds-Nursing dance at the St. George Street Drill Hall (Joan graduated University of Toronto Nursing, Class of 1960). Jim and Joan were married September 2, 1960, at Rosedale United Church, with the reception in Joan's parents' backyard, and they honeymooned at Sherwood Inn, in Muskoka, before heading to the Arnott family cottage in Gravenhurst. Jim graduated from the University of Toronto School of Medicine in 1961, standing 5th in his class to earn a spot in the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, and went on to do residencies in Internal Medicine at the Toronto General, St. Mike's and Toronto Western Hospitals. Jim was an accomplished and devoted physician, specialized in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Nuclear Medicine. He began his practice in 1967, with the opening of the Centenary Hospital in Scarborough, and retired in 2014 at the age of 78, after 47 years of caring for countless patients. Jim was Chief of Medicine at the Centenary for 12 years and was instrumental in the expansion of the hospital, founding of an isotope lab, and establishment of a Coronary Care Unit. He was recognized as a top Endocrinologist in Ontario, highly respected for his astute diagnostic skills and the phenomenal quality of care he provided for patients. When he wasn't practicing medicine, Jim spent time seeing the world via cruise ships with Joan and their longtime friends. Most of all, he liked to spend his time at the year-round family cottage on Lake Rosseau, gardening, fishing, boating and enjoying time with family and friends. Jim loved the cottage, and over the years together with Joan, they enabled so many special memories for family and friends, including meals full of bountiful garden produce. Jim loved watching his children, and eventually his grandchildren, enjoy the cottage and took great joy in seeing them learn to fish and waterski (and plant and pick vegetables!). Jim's family would like to thank friends, colleagues and family for their support. Thank you to Dr. John Moffat, who has been a wonderful friend and colleague, and who provided tremendous support to Jim's family these last few weeks. A special thanks to Dr. Jim Swan, for his collegiality/friendship and generous sharing of his office space and excellent office team, which made it possible for Jim to continue to practice medicine into his 70s, and for his superb and devoted medical care, which made it possible for Jim to keep doing what he loved to do personally and professionally for as long as he did. A celebration of Jim's life will be held as soon as circumstances permit, and Jim's family looks forward to reminiscing with all of you about the fond memories we all share. In the meantime, online condolences and memories can be shared with his family and friends through the Taylor Funeral Home website: https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/taylor/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.