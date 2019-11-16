JAMES H. ETHERIDGE



ETHERIDGE, JAMES H. June 3, 1920 - November 8, 2019 Passed away peacefully, on November 8, 2019, at Baycest Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 78 years, Molly; sister, Sally Nickson, of St.Thomas, Ontario; children: Richard, Nancy and Mark; grandchildren: Heather, Angelique, Brittney, Robert, Orion and Jaelyn; and great-grandchildren: Molly, Willow, Bentley and Faythe. Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, after 12:00 p.m. at the family home at 7 Delverton Place, North York.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019
