THOMPSON, James H. January 19, 1941 - July 28, 2019 James, a lifetime resident of Brampton, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning on July 28th after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease at the age of 78. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife Jean and his sons Peter, Daniel and Thomas. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Victoria and Ethy, his sisters Janice and Heather and joining his sister Beryl in heaven. James will be remembered by his many relatives and friends. James was the son of Homer and Eileen Thompson (Calvert) and eldest grandson of Walter and Ada Calvert. James was a graduate of the Ontario College of Agriculture where we worked in the Calvert greenhouses and finished working at Mactac Canada. His passions were hockey, World War I and II history and geography. His highlight was travelling throughout France and Belgium and honouring his uncle Thomas Wellwood Thompson (J/25699 RCAF – KIA 1944) in Lesges, France. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Grace United Church (156 Main St. N., Brampton), at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Brampton Cemetery (10 Wilson Ave., near Church St., Brampton). Cremation has taken place. Donations to Grace United Church or Parkinson Canada are welcome. Please visit the Book of Memories at

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019

