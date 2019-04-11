THORPE, JAMES HADYN Passed away peacefully, with family at his side, at Lakeridge Health Centre Oshawa, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. James is survived by his children James (Ruth) and Michelle (Chris) and by granddaughters Mackayla, Kursten, Alice and Lucy. Beloved husband of the late Norma, (June 2018) with whom he shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. Predeceased by his parents Samuel and Mabel Thorpe. James will be dearly missed by his siblings Kathleen and Alice as well as extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, on Saturday, April 27th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019