ADAMSON, JAMES HAMILTON October 16, 1918 - February 18, 2020 Born in Pickering, Ontario, and raised on a small farm in Hampton, Jim was the first child of Ernest and Sarah "Sadie" Adamson (nee Toyne). An early life of hard physical work and eager study led him on to many achievements: he became an RCAF officer and senior radar technician in WWII, an engineer (graduate of U of T), a do-it-yourself handyman and house builder, a math teacher at Dunbarton High School, a member of the Society of Friends (Quakers), a director at Camp NeeKauNis, an avid gardener, reader, wine-maker, and player of cards, and the author of his memoirs "One Plus One Makes Seven". Predeceased in 1996 by his beloved wife of 47 years Roberta "Bobi" Ann Jean Adamson (nee Callum). Lovingly remembered by those he leaves behind: a sister, Dorothy Barnett; a cousin, William Toyne; five daughters, Claire (Ted), Lyn, Lee, Kim (Peter), and Dale (Bruce); ten grandchildren, Nara, Thea (Brett), Nicole (Ryan), Jon (Crissy), Ellen (Graeme), Jaclyn, Graham (Cynthia), Malcolm, Jeremy (Rachel), and Leslie; and five great-grandsons, Oliver, Maxwell, Nolan, Felix and Jack. In accord with Jim's generosity, role as teacher, and desire to never waste anything, he donated his body to U of T. Every endeavour in his 101 years he shouldered with characteristic cheerfulness, thoughtfulness, and dedication, providing an inspiring example of a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to UNICEF or a charity of your choice. I will follow the upward road today, I will keep my face to the light; I will think high thoughts as I go my way; I will do what I know is right. I will look for the flowers by the side of the road; I will laugh and love and be strong. I will try to lighten another's load This day as I fare along. -By Mary S. Edgar

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store