LEVER, JAMES HART "JIM" Jim passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, surrounded by his family, at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jane (nee Whyle). Loving father of Christopher Lever (Donna), Jeffrey Lever (Connie), Timothy Lever (Darlene), Michael Lever (Holly), Jane E. Lever and Jennifer Lever (Stuart Bletcher). Proud grandfather, "Poppa" to Vanessa, Andrea, Matthew, Mandy, Lindsey, Joshua, Christine, Ryan, Shane, Meghan, Nichole, Kyle, Jeffrey, Hayden, Shannon, Laura and Lane. Great-grandfather, "G-Poppa" to Jayna, Eli, Isabella, Hadley, Holden, Shyanne, Freya and Layla. Dear brother of Jane Fentiman, Bryan Lever and Fred Lever. Visitation will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home in Bracebridge, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Thomas Anglican Church on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow in Browning Hall. Jim was a man who loved and served his family, his community and his faith. A carpenter by trade, Jim also worked 34 years for the Ministry of Natural Resources. Jim enjoyed fishing, hockey and coaching. He was a Shriner and a member of the Masonic Lodge – Muskoka 360. He served many roles at St. Thomas Anglican Church and supported many local charities, by helping with the Manna Food Bank, The Alzheimer Society of Muskoka, Meals on Wheels…not to mention his many random acts of "anonymous kindness". In lieu of flowers, a donation to any of the above mentioned charities, would be appreciated by his family. Jim will be loved always and missed by so many.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 14, 2019