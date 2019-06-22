HARTLEY, JAMES Passed away, in his 96th year, on June 16, 2019 at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. James was born in England and served in the RAF in WWII. Beloved husband for 64 years of the late Peggy, and together they owned and operated Inverness Trailer Park in Muskoka until their retirement in 1987. Jim and Peggy were also active in square dancing for many years. Dear father of David (deceased) and Christopher. Greatly missed by grandchildren Janine, Colin, Geoffrey and Jacqueline, and great-grandchildren Ben, Josh and Brodie. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all his extended family and friends. James has donated his body to the School of Anatomy at the University of Toronto. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. His family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook, L Wing.

