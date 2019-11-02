Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES HODGINS. View Sign Obituary

HODGINS, JAMES James Hodgins (age 77), passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario. A native Torontonian, Jim is survived by his wife, Z?le Zichmanis, sister Jacqueline Hodgins, twin daughter and son, ?ve and Uldis Hodgins, and grandchildren Z?le Bemis of Alexandria, Virginia, and Kristers and Dž?lija Hodgins of R?ga, Latvia. Jim graduated from Earl Haig High Collegiate in Willowdale, Toronto, where he met his future wife of 54 years, and studied biology and philosophy at the University of Guelph. In the 1970s, he and his young family moved to Jamaica, where he taught biology and chemistry at York Castle High School in Brownstown. The culture of the Caribbean left an indelible mark on Jim, who brought home a collection of vintage reggae records which he often played for friends and family. Upon returning to Canada, he taught high school and worked for several decades at the Department of Zoology at the University of Toronto. Throughout his life, Jim was passionate about botany and the environment. Jim and Zile co-authored Flowers of the Wild, a best-seller coffee table book dedicated to the wildflowers of Ontario, published by Oxford University Press in 1982. He was also editor of Wildflower, a magazine he published, together with Z?le, for 20 years. A founding member of NANPS, the North America Native Plant Society, Jim pioneered the urban native garden movement in Toronto to replace 'the lawn'. To his final days, he was to be seen in the gardens of Riverdale neighbours, dispensing advice and plantings, often followed by a Greek dinner on the Danforth. He will be deeply missed for the warm humour, wisdom, and love of the natural world he freely shared with everyone he encountered. In lieu of sending flowers, Jim would have been thrilled if those who knew him were to plant a native wildflower in their garden or their neighbourhood in his memory.

