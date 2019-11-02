Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES HOWARD. View Sign Obituary

HOWARD, JAMES 1934 - 2019 It is with deep sadness that the family of James Howard announces his passing peacefully at home with his wife by his side on October 27, 2019. Jim lived a long, full life and his quick wit was with him to the end. Left to miss his generosity and sense of humour are his loving wife of 59 years, Joan, and their children, Glenn (Carolyn), Lisa (Kevin) and Joel (Melissa). Cherished grandfather to Claire, Madeleine, Eric, Isabelle, James, Leah, Jessica and Ryan. Jim was a legend on Bay St. for more than 50 years who was infamous for his colourful antics. He was a proud band member of Chippewas of Rama First Nation known by the Spirit name Lone Wolf. He loved to fish and was an avid golfer who took pride in his self-described Ben Hogan-like swing. He felt blessed by his many friends and family. His greatest joy was to spend time at his beloved cottage on Crystal Lake surrounded by the people he loved most. Joan and his children provided unwavering love and attention over the past number of years, supporting him every step of the way on his long journey with Parkinson's disease. A Celebration of Life will follow in November, 2019 with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for the many unforgettable memories. Hoop-da!



HOWARD, JAMES 1934 - 2019 It is with deep sadness that the family of James Howard announces his passing peacefully at home with his wife by his side on October 27, 2019. Jim lived a long, full life and his quick wit was with him to the end. Left to miss his generosity and sense of humour are his loving wife of 59 years, Joan, and their children, Glenn (Carolyn), Lisa (Kevin) and Joel (Melissa). Cherished grandfather to Claire, Madeleine, Eric, Isabelle, James, Leah, Jessica and Ryan. Jim was a legend on Bay St. for more than 50 years who was infamous for his colourful antics. He was a proud band member of Chippewas of Rama First Nation known by the Spirit name Lone Wolf. He loved to fish and was an avid golfer who took pride in his self-described Ben Hogan-like swing. He felt blessed by his many friends and family. His greatest joy was to spend time at his beloved cottage on Crystal Lake surrounded by the people he loved most. Joan and his children provided unwavering love and attention over the past number of years, supporting him every step of the way on his long journey with Parkinson's disease. A Celebration of Life will follow in November, 2019 with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for the many unforgettable memories. Hoop-da! Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close