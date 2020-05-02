JAMES HOWARD BLAINE "RUSTY" McCAULEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCAULEY, JAMES HOWARD BLAINE "RUSTY" Age 60, of Toronto, Canada, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Hawthorne Place Care Centre. He was born October 20, 1960 in Aurora, Ontario, to Blaine and Shirley McCauley. Rusty was known to be a free spirit, much like the horses he loved to ride. He enjoyed travel and meeting new people. Rusty's red hair and matching vibrant personality will always keep him from fading into the background. Those left to cherish his memory include: his sister, Jill Olivarez; niece, Allyce Olivarez; nephew, Franklin Delorme and his wife, Andrea Barnes; nephew, John DaCosta; great-nephew, Marcus Delorme Barnes; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved