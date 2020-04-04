|
SHORT, JAMES HOWARD Veteran of WWII Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 97. Jim Short was the beloved husband of the late Audrey Elizabeth (nee Irwin). Loving father of Beverley Short, Gordon Short and Nancy (Peter) Webster. Cherished Grandfather of Jennifer (Dan) Holliwell and Jeff (Sarah) Webster also great-grandfather of Haley and Connor Webster and Myles, Melinda and McCallum Holliwell. Jim is survived by his brother Ross (Jean). Predeceased by brothers Charlie (the late Barbara) and Murray (the late Margaret). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private graveside funeral was held at Riverside Cemetery. A service to remember Jim's life will take place at a later time. If desired, a memorial donation to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 67 Lindsay, would be appreciated by the family and made online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020