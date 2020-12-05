GODBOLD, JAMES IAN Died peacefully, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie, at the age of 85. Ian of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Louise for over 53 years. Loving father of Anne-Marie "enfant" (Ian Gilchrist) and Alex (Alison Smith). Cherished grandfather of Natasha, Mathieu and Félix. Dear brother of the late Peter (Norma) and the late Cynthia (the late Jim Reycraft) and son of JP Godbold and Irene MacInstosh. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews and beloved brother-in-law of the Goulet family. Ian travelled across Northern Ontario as a Pharmaceutical Representative where he developed many lasting friendships. Life on the road was never too exhausting for him though, as, upon his return, he was never too tired to take the kids to their various practices and lessons, including the odd evening of International Wrestling at the Sudbury Arena, a true sign of dedicated parenting! Ian was always an active man himself who skied cross-country and downhill with friends and family, from the Soo to the mountains of New Mexico. In retirement, he took up curling and golfing again and continued to ski cross-country in Wasaga Beach, where he also took regular dips in Georgian Bay. When relaxing at home, he loved Maclean's, all kinds of great books and of course the Toronto Star, starting with the obits. In recent years, he looked so forward to his evening Craft beer, which he would sip while watching Power and Politics, just one of many CBC TV and radio programs he loved. He cherished his family and will be deeply missed. Private family arrangements at this time. A celebration of life will be held when conditions permit. If desired, a donation to Hospice Simcoe or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by Ian's family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com