HUME, JAMES IAN GRANT Son of the late Martha Mary (nee Grant) and Bertham Walter Hume. Peacefully in his 90th year, Ian was the loving husband of Irene (nee Huber) and dear father to Grant and his spouse Debbie, Graham and his late spouse Linda. Ian will be fondly missed by his grandchildren Travis and his spouse Jess, Ryan and Taylor. Ian is also survived by his dear sister Joan. Ian will be remembered as a person who put a smile on everyone's face that was not there before. Friends may attend a visitation at the Eden United Church, 3051 Battleford Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z9 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Eden United Church with a reception to follow at the church. A private family burial at Meadowvale Cemetery will happen at a later time.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019