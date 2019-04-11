Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES IAN MORRISON. View Sign

MORRISON, JAMES IAN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving husband, dad and grandfather on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in the ICU at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. He leaves his wife of 62 years Sandra, his children, Lynn, Gayle and Andrew and his grandchildren, Sarelle, Rory, Cole, Chelsea, Ryan and Lydia. Ian was born in Toronto in 1934 and graduated from the University of Toronto in the Pharmaceutical Program and became owner of Abbey Pharmacy in Oakville. Ian had a long and fulfilling life. In keeping with Ian's wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, Ontario K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205), on Friday, April 12th from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the foundation of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to

24 Mill Street

Lindsay , ON K9V 2L1

