Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES JASON LAWRIE. View Sign

LAWRIE, JAMES JASON Passed away at his home in London, ON, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the age of 42 years. Predeceased by his parents Carol Lawrie (Stapley) and John Lawrie and brother Rick (Debbie). Survived by his loving sister Lesley (Paul), nephew Tyler, Jenny, Donna (Dennis), brothers Steve (Sharon), John (Jeanette) and Chuck (Kathy) and also his London family, Loretta, Trevor, Christine, Ayanna and TJ. Jason will be greatly missed by his aunts and uncles, cousins and dear friends. Thank you to his Medical Team for your care for Jason these past years. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in memory of Jason can be made to the .

