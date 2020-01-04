|
It is with deep sadness that Jim's family announces his sudden and unexpected passing on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the age of 70. He will be forever missed by his sisters Carolyn (Ken) Watts, Maribeth (Steve) Mossad and their families and his brother Scott Cameron. Jim was predeceased by his parents Jim and Terry Cameron and his brother John Cameron. He is remembered fondly and will be truly missed by Karen Gilchrist and his many, many friends. Jim had a varied career over his lifetime, most of which revolved around his love of travel. From 1973 – 1986 he escorted tours across Canada, South America, Egypt, Europe and Mexico for Esprit Vacations, Contiki Travel and Goway Travel. He eventually opened his own travel business, Cantours, from 1988 – 2013. From 2007 to present day, he taught part-time in the Department of Hospitality and Tourism at George Brown College, where he will be greatly missed by his colleagues at the St. James Campus. A lifelong learner, he was two courses shy of earning his M.A. in Heritage Resource Management. Jim loved to cook, listen to music, attend the theatre and enjoy a glass of fine scotch or a pint of ale with friends. He was a generous humanitarian giving yearly to a variety of charities and he was never too busy to take time out for whoever needed a helping hand. A voracious reader, he was extremely knowledgeable about historical events, current affairs, politics and he possessed a sharp wit. Family gatherings will never be quite the same without his insightful and often humorous comments. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Quinn's in the Sheraton Centre, 96 Richmond St. W., Toronto, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1-4 p.m., with remembrances shared at 2:30 p.m. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the James Cameron Memorial Scholarship, c/o George Brown College Foundation or to the Toronto Humane Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020