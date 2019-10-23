Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES JOHN HENRY. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Garland Funeral Home 166 Main Street North Markham , ON L3P 1Y3 (905)-294-2030 Obituary

HENRY, JAMES JOHN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving father, James John Henry, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in his 90th year, after a long struggle with emphysema. Jim became a Christian in his early twenties. His desire was to always please the Lord and he joyfully shared his faith with others. He passed into the presence of His Lord, surrounded by his family, at his Retirement Home in Whitby, where he spent three wonderful years. He was preceded in death by his dear wife Doris May of 63 years. He was the beloved father of Priscilla, Elizabeth (Robert), James, Dorothy (Kent), Marjorie (Dean), Margaret (Mike), Pauline (Peter) and John. Loving grandfather to eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was born in North Bay, Ontario, May 29, 1929 and grew up in Toronto. Jim and Doris raised their eight children in North Toronto. They moved to Markham in 1988. Jim worked for General Motors in Scarborough, where he retired after 27 years. After his retirement, Jim spent many years being surrounded by his family and grandchildren. He was a dad that always had his tools of paintbrush and hammer ready to help his adult children at their homes. He lovingly offered his handyman skills whenever needed. He was an amazing and loving grandfather. Any opportunity that he had, he was present at their various sporting and school activities. Jim had the wonderful qualities of friendliness, humour and laughter. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is happily reunited with our mother and forever with the Lord. The Celebration of our father's life will be on Saturday, October 26th, at the Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N., Markham. The viewing is at 12 noon, followed by the service at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Reception to follow, interment immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to, The Canadian Bible Society or the Juvenile Diabetes Association of Canada. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord."

HENRY, JAMES JOHN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving father, James John Henry, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in his 90th year, after a long struggle with emphysema. Jim became a Christian in his early twenties. His desire was to always please the Lord and he joyfully shared his faith with others. He passed into the presence of His Lord, surrounded by his family, at his Retirement Home in Whitby, where he spent three wonderful years. He was preceded in death by his dear wife Doris May of 63 years. He was the beloved father of Priscilla, Elizabeth (Robert), James, Dorothy (Kent), Marjorie (Dean), Margaret (Mike), Pauline (Peter) and John. Loving grandfather to eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was born in North Bay, Ontario, May 29, 1929 and grew up in Toronto. Jim and Doris raised their eight children in North Toronto. They moved to Markham in 1988. Jim worked for General Motors in Scarborough, where he retired after 27 years. After his retirement, Jim spent many years being surrounded by his family and grandchildren. He was a dad that always had his tools of paintbrush and hammer ready to help his adult children at their homes. He lovingly offered his handyman skills whenever needed. He was an amazing and loving grandfather. Any opportunity that he had, he was present at their various sporting and school activities. Jim had the wonderful qualities of friendliness, humour and laughter. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is happily reunited with our mother and forever with the Lord. The Celebration of our father's life will be on Saturday, October 26th, at the Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N., Markham. The viewing is at 12 noon, followed by the service at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Reception to follow, interment immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to, The Canadian Bible Society or the Juvenile Diabetes Association of Canada. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord." Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close